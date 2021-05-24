Mataniwai Village imposes restrictions

Movement into and out of Mataniwai Village in Labasa has been restricted.

Village headman, Sailosi Tuidrokadroka told FBC News the restriction is to protect the villagers after four individuals tested positive for COVID-19.

Tuidrokadroka says the four are repatriates from Suva and were part of a funeral in the village over the weekend.

The four have since been taken to the Malau Quarantine Facility.

Tuidrokadroka says people are allowed into the village but will not be able to go out.

He adds the first round of swabbing for the primary contacts of the four individuals has also been conducted.

Police are manning the movement and didn’t allow FBC News to film.