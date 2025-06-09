Matanataki Pacific Fund targets climate and community investment

Malakai Naiyaga with Jodi Smith

The proposed Matanataki Pacific Fund 1 is being developed to support community-based, gender-equitable, and climate-resilient businesses across Fiji and six other Pacific Island countries.

The initiative aims to deliver both commercial returns and measurable environmental and social impact.

While speaking about the $112 million fund, Malakai Naiyaga, who is one of the General Partners said that this fund provides investors with access to businesses that positively impact our communities and the environment, with coral reefs serving as our guiding star.

Naiyaga says their sectors of focus include waste management, agriculture, fisheries, and tourism, with a pipeline of businesses already developed over the past five to six years.

“I know there’s a few investors here, a few fund managers are here, it has to be commercially viable. Now that’s when, I mean for here in Fiji, for investors to invest in businesses, to be commercially viable, that’s one challenge.”

Assistant General Partner Jodi Smith highlighted the fund’s innovative “interconnected deal flow,” which links diverse businesses across different stages of growth.

Smith says an example to this is that community-owned groups like Yavahuna can remove invasive sargassum seaweed from their reefs and sell it to fertilizer companies, creating organic, high-yield products while supporting local livelihoods.

The consultation with potential investors, including the Green Climate Fund, marks the beginning of a collaborative 10-year journey to strengthen climate resilience and sustainable development across the Pacific.

