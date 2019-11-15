Mataikadawa Youth receive registration for youth development

A youth group in Mataikadawa settlement in Navua has been officially registered and members reminded of the need to give back to their community as a way of reciprocating the love and support they receive.

As the youth rejoiced over the formalisation of their club representing the 28 member settlement, the Minister Youth Parveen Kumar urged them to make a difference in their community that will contribute towards the well-being of the community.

The club has been set-up primarily to help provide employment to the youths.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar says for this financial year, the Ministry will once again be assisting registered youth groups and information on the grant assistance will be advertised soon.

The Youth Minister also handed over project assistance of electrical equipment to a youth member from Serua, Rajiv Kumar, who hails from Vunaniu settlement in Serua.

Rajiv Kumar manages Shallow Electrical Services that provides electrical services to communities in Serua and he was provided assistance worth $4,967 from the Ministry of Youth and Sports.