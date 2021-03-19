Masti Arts Dance Group gears up for FBC’s Holi Celebrations

The 14 member team of Masti Arts Dance Group are gearing up preparations for the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Mirchi FM/ Radio Fiji 2 Non-stop Holi Masti celebrations.

Group Director Amit Chand says they have been performing for 13-years and as such people will be anticipating a vibrant performance.

The five-and-a-half-hour event will include performances from various dance groups, open-air dance and foam party with the DJ who will be playing some amazing Bollywood numbers.

He says this is a multicultural event that aims to bring Fijians together.

“Very excited to come and perform for FBC Audience this Saturday and I hope everybody comes out in numbers to come and enjoy the show and play Holi with us and it’s going to be an amazing Saturday”.

The event will be held at Damodar City in Suva from 3 pm to 8.30 pm this Saturday.