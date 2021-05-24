Master plan to be completed once borders open

Minister for Local Government, Premila Kumar, says a team from Singapore will be back in the country as soon the borders open to complete working on a master plan for Fiji’s cities and towns.

The Minister was speaking at the World Cities Day celebration at Albert Park in Suva today.

Kumar says the pandemic caused drawbacks for the design of the master plan.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Adapting Cities to Climate Resilience” and Kumar says this will be addressed in the master plan.

“It provides a good plan as to how your city should grow and what should be placed at the right location based on climate as well as how people or the citizens or the ratepayers would like to see in the cities and towns.”

Kumar says several stakeholders participated in the collation of the data to allow the Singapore team to come up with a suitable master plan.