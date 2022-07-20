Massive turnout at the National Kite Fight Championship registration

[File Photo]

A record number of people turned up for the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s National Kite Fight Championship registration over the weekend.

2DAYFM Program Director, Mario Fasala says it is amazing to see that a lot of people have taken interest in flying kites and have shown interest in the competition.

“Now, the great thing about this competition is that we have like the youngest person in the competition is someone who is actually 11 years old coming into this competition and the oldest that we have is I believe around 76 years old – these are people who have flying for some time and you have the newbies in the spot who are trying to prove themselves.”

Fasala says they have filled up the 68 slots for the competition.

He adds most of these registered participants have been practicing kite flying, some have been in kite flying competitions and a couple of them are champions.

The competition will be held on July 30th – the kite fighters will be vying for a grand prize of $2,000, plus consolation prizes.