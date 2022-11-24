Massive growth since the re-opening of our border: Bainimarama

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while opening the Tailevu Provincial Council meeting in Naisausau Village, Namara, Tailevu this morning.

Next Thursday marks the first anniversary of the re-opening of our international border after international travels were halted for the past two years due to the pandemic.

This was highlighted by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while opening the Tailevu Provincial Council meeting in Naisausau Village, Namara, Tailevu this morning.

Bainimarama says the milestone was made possible through the government’s preparation and with the cooperation of every Fijian.

Article continues after advertisement

He stresses the government removed restrictions and resumed normal life, returned over 100,000 people to their jobs, and record-breaking 15.6 percent economic growth.

“We should all be proud that our Tourism Industry is back operating at full gear alongside the rest of our economy. Our farms are growing more produce than ever, our forestry sector is breaking records, our fisheries are expanding, and new sectors, like business process outsourcing, are beginning to thrive.”

Bainimarama adds the government from 2014 to 2021 has invested more than $272 million into the province of Tailevu.

These include $31.5 million in infrastructure development, $54 million to renovate the Nausori International Airport, $32.9 million to upgrade the water schemes and main extensions in Tailevu, as well as $6.5 million for the rural electrification projects through rural grid extension schemes among others.

The annual Tailevu Provincial council meeting will end tomorrow.