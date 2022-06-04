New name for Yatu Lau Arcade

The Yatu Lau Arcade in Suva is expected to undergo a $10 million facelift over the next year with a name change.

Chair of Yatu Lau Company Limited, Ratu Meli Saubulinayau says the new arcade, will be renamed Yatu Lau Central.

He says it will have a bigger and brighter arcade and shop frontage, new tenancies, larger shop spaces and a dedicated food court.

Article continues after advertisement

“It will be around $10 million, the next development that we are going to undertake for Yatu Lau Arcade, make a new change, in about a years’ time, you should start to see changes to the arcade.”

Saubulinayau says Yatu Lau Company Limited is also undergoing a project to get the cyclone certification for all its real estate properties.

Meanwhile, BSP Acting Country Head, Maikash Ali has also pledged 100% support for the project, which is expected to begin at the end of the year.