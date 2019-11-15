Masima recognized for his service at the State House

It was a special day for the State House Protective Details Security Team Leader Warrant Officer Class 1 Alexander Masima as he was one of the 33 recipients to receive the Fiji Commemorative medal today.

Masima began as a security officer at the State House in 1993 and has provided high-level security to five Presidents to date.

Masima says he was honored to be recognized for his work.

Another recipient, former radio Broadcaster Edward Broadbridge says he was honored to be awarded for his contribution.

“I was here a few months ago for reading the news, today I am not here for that but I’m here for my technical work with the radio service at FBC as I had a long association with that starting from Independence in 1970, I was there that day.”

Well-known radio commentator Graham Eden was also a recipient.

“Well I suppose it’s an occasion for recognition for many people who deserve to be recognized for what they have done for the country over the past years and it’s also an opportunity for the people to know each other again.”

Other recipients include well-known song artists Saimone Vuatalevu, Laisa Vulakoro, and Seru Serevi to name a few.

The Fiji 50 Commemorative Medal Investiture Ceremony continues tomorrow.