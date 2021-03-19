Marriot Resort celebrates Holi with guests 

Continuing their tradition of promoting inclusion, diversity and tolerance, the Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay last night held a Holi by the beach.

This was to mark the ancient Hindu festival.

General Manager Silvano Dressino says with the resort in operation despite the pandemic a year ago, they saw it fit to host the festival of colors, as a huge number of guests are booked in during the weekend.

Article continues after advertisement

“We started at 4 pm with our Holi by the beach with the bursting of colors and throwing of colors in typical Indian tradition and celebrate by the music of Dj Skitz and then we had a beautiful dinner by our Westin guest Chef who cooked traditional Indian food at our Goji restaurant.”

Dressino says the Festival of Colours Party came to life at the Resort’s Vonu Beach as the occasion was filled with festivities marking the triumph of good over evil.

He also says there was a wide range of guest’s part of the celebration as the resort has been hosting several events.

Dressino adds they also hosted an after-party.