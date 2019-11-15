Markets to be made safe and accessible

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says they are working hard to ensure that all markets are safe and more accessible.

However, she says they still have a lot of work to do in this area.

Kumar says they are trying to design markets and maintain it at the same time as it is an important infrastructure.

The Minister adds this contributes to the livelihoods of thousands of people.

“Particularly after COVID-19 and Cyclone Harold we’ve seen more people coming to the market just to sell their produce so they can run their homes. They rely on this income. So we understand that.”

The Ministry yesterday received 104 tents from UN Women and this will provide shelter to thousands of farmers who normally sell their produce out in the open.

There are 8, 000 market vendors in Fiji, of which 3, 000 are farmers.