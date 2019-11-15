Market vendors told to follow rules

Market vendors have been urged to adhere to market rules.

The issue was raised with Minister for Local Government, Premila Kumar during her three-day tour of the Western division.

Ba Market Vendors Association representative Lusiana Bulu informed Kumar that some vendors have been found selling their produce outside the market.

Kumar says facilities have been provided for vendors to be able to sell their produce without having to worry about the heat or rain and they need to use the market space available.

Kumar also met with taxi owners and stressed the importance of service delivery to the general public.

She also highlighted a few development projects earmarked for Ba town and encouraged them to work together for the betterment of the town.