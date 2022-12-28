Market vendors record low sales in busy period

[File Photo]

Vendors at the Suva Municipal Market have noted a decrease in sales, despite expectations that sales would increase during this festive season.

A group of vendors who travel from Sigatoka to Suva have admitted to this, as they have seen a change in customer spending habits.

The group believes that they are still experiencing the ripple effects of COVID-19.

Amelina Tuvalili says they are concerned with the low sales recorded in a busy period.

“Even today, the sale is really slow. We are not sure about the coming week if it will pick up or not. We would have to change our price tags to as low as a dollar, so we can make some sales.”

The 45-year-old says this has affected them in so many ways.

“We also take into consideration, our family demands at home that we need to meet. Also, our fare to and from Suva. It would be around $600 to $700 a truck, and we would give $80 each for the total return fare.”

As the nation is still on the road to recovery, the vendors can only hope that the situation turns out positive.

It is not only for their own betterment but for the nation as a whole.