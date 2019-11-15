Market vendors happy with new arrangements

The rural market vendors have welcomed the easing of certain restrictions in light of COVID-19, as they are now able to sell their produce at the Suva Market.

Many of these vendors could not sell their produce when Suva went into lockdown, but are happy that things are slowly returning to normal.

Limiva Rasila from Bau, Tailevu says she left home early this morning to secure the best spot for sales.

“I have been selling in Nausori for four weeks and because there are many vendors and fewer customers our income have been really low but today my sales has been really good.”

A group of women from Delaidamanu, Naitasiri left their village after 5am to sell Kai.

Emele Boladrau says sales have been good.

“It’s been four weeks than we are returning to the market, there’s 10 of us. Financially we were really affected but now our Kai is selling fast. But I can say we’ve been really lucky surviving with the little things could get from our farms.”

Sinate Navunisaravi has welcomed the new fee structure.

I’m just pleased that SCC has taken off fees on some of our tables and also that the opening hours has resumed back to normal.

Many vendors are happy that market hours have been reverted and it opens from 6am to 6pm daily.