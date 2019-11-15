Market vendors caught breaching single use plastic ban

Municipal markets have been identified as hotspots where vendors are failing to abide by the ban on single use plastic bags.

The Environment Ministry recorded around fifteen breaches last month just in the Central Division alone, which also included some retailers.

Permanent Secretary Joshua Wycliffe says this has prompted the Ministry to beef up its surveillance to ensure there is no further breach of the ban.

Wycliffe and his team carried out an inspection at the Suva Municipal market yesterday, where the thickness of plastic bags were measured.

“Mostly markets and today is an example we went to the market we were able to pick out one person. So, it is primarily market – market are hotspots. So we will also raise awareness through this restorative conference so the vendors will be available and raise awareness, not just leave flyers but also have potential warnings in place if they re-offend then the price would be huge.”

Legal Advisor for the Suva United Market Vendors Association Shobna Verma says they welcome such visitations and awareness sessions from the Ministry.

“So that my vendors are aware as to what plastic to buy and what not. Because if they buy the wrong things and the ban comes in immediately they are on the losing side.”

The Ministry reiterates that if a plastic manufacturing company is found guilty of breaching the Environment Management Act, then they are liable to pay a fine of up to $500, 000 or face 7-years imprisonment or both.