Market turns blue for Fiji Day

Vendors at the Suva Market are excited about Fiji Day celebrations and how the business will be for them during the week.

They plan to mark the half-century tomorrow and have started painting the market blue.

FBC News caught up with a few vendors who are looking forward to operating during the public holiday.

Suva Market Vendors Association General Secretary, Krishan Kumar says with the pandemic affecting business, opening up markets on Saturday is what vendors need.

“Because of the virus, COVID 19, so the government whatever they have done I think it’s excellent that it should be open.”

Florist Seinimili Bainivalu says Fiji Day events are leading people to the flower stalls to get bouquets.

“Everybody is coming to buy flowers, bouquets, arrangements for the officers and people are buying a lot of cut flowers so they can go and decorate their stalls.”

Another market vendor, Vinay Deo says Suva on Sale is providing a boost to their business.

“Suva is on sale now so everybody will enjoy especially the 50th anniversary, it’s a milestone for the Suva city council to put the celebration and Suva on sale together.”

Regardless of the weather on Saturday, rain or shine the market vendors will be ready for business.