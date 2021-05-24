Market stall fee waivers begin this week

Market vendors have been reminded that from yesterday until 31st July 2022, they will not need to pay stall fees.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum reiterated that this exemption applies to both casual and permanent market vendors.

Sayed-Khaiyum says they have written to municipal councils and the councils will invoice and bill Government instead of charging vendors.

He adds that vendors will now be able to keep more of their income that can be used to sustain their families, build their business, or lower their prices if they think it can help vendors sell and earn more.

Minister for Local Government, Premila Kumar says an allocation of $2.6 million will reduce the operational cost and put more money in the pockets of vendors.