Market services to be decentralized

With more than 50% of the Fijian population now urbanized there is an increase in demand for municipal services says Local Government Minister.

Premila Kumar says their assessment has revealed that the decentralization of market services is important to meet the needs.

Kumar thanked the Suva City Council for their vision as they are working on three decentralized markets.

Article continues after advertisement

“So that will give opportunity, for the people who live in that area to be closer to the market. But at the end of the day, it will reduce the traffic congestion if people decide to shop or to buy their veggies from they suburban area and that is there intention.”

These decentralized markets will be located in Flagstaff, Raiwaqa and the third one in Mead Road, Tamavua.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Industry and Trade is working on roadside stalls to accommodate farmers who want to sell their produce directly to consumers.