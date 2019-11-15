Market regulations will be displayed in digital screens in Supermarket

The Ministry of Local Government will install digital screens in all markets which will feature rules and regulations for the vendors.

Minister, Premila Kumar says they’re implementing new regulations with the assistance of UN Women to improve market operations.

“It’s very important that people coming from villagers, from settlements or those who probably cannot read or understand English language then they can read it in their own language, markets around the country we are trying to improve not just the infrastructures but also the operations of the markets, we have seen that number of regulations have been there for a very long time and is not making sense in this day and age.”

The Minister explains that they’ve found some vendors non-compliant with the current regulation.

Kumar says they nonetheless assured market vendors that they will carry out public consultations once the regulation is drafted.