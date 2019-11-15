Market Day to help single mums

The members of the Solo Moms Project will be holding a market day to promote their businesses.

Sixteen mums are part of the project and this will be their first market day.

Project Manager Esther Karanavatu says the idea was put forward by the single mums who wanted to showcase their products.

“Our training involved women who will eventually run their business. So when the pandemic hit the nation most of our mothers could not sell their products. This is why we are holding the market day.”

The project which is under the umbrella of International Needs Fiji is going into its 7th year

Executive director Tomu Raiviu says the organization will find ways to assist the mothers to get back on their feet.

“The program has really helped them in a way that we can reach out to those women who may not have many opportunities in life and who are homestay mothers, but within them, they have a desire and hope and dreams. So this program sets for the future.”

The Market Day will be held this Saturday at the International Needs Fiji Building in Wainivula Road, Nasinu.