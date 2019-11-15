Market day to assist jobless Fijians

Fijians registered with the National Employment Centre have lost their jobs because companies who hire from the NEC are struggling financially.

This has prompted the Employment Ministry to organize an open market day for registered clients to sell their hand-made products and create income-generating opportunities.

23-year-old Filipe Vuetaki was a seasonal worker who can’t re-engage with his New Zealand employer due to border restrictions.

“I recently returned from NZ and suppose to go back. But it’s still on hold due to the pandemic. I have utilized our piece of land in Mau for commercial agriculture and i came to sell my first harvest.”

Lasaro Vota originally from Rakiraki has been jobless for three months now.

“We are registered NEC clients and they assisted us to secure job. In these trying times, we have partnered in selling sea-foods and fish. We’re really grateful for the opportunity presented by the Ministry which has given us hope fighting back against the impact of COVID-19.”

Women Minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa is encouraging Fijians to step out of their comfort zones in these trying times.

“The idea of having an Open Market Day, such as today’s event was initiated to provide a platform for our unemployed Fijians and existing entrepreneurs to showcase and sell their products to benefit their families or community; and promote more importantly create new networks.”

A similar market open day will be held in the Western Division.