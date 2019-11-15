Market day promotes solo moms

The Solo Moms Project held its first market day in Nasinu today with hopes to mentally and economically empower single mothers who have gone through challenging times over the years.

Project Manager Esita Karanavata says some of the women have been victims of abusive relationships and marriages that did not work.

She says these mothers were left with kids to raise and changing their mindset during training wasn’t easy.

Many of them went through weeks of healing only to realize they had the potential to become entrepreneurs.

“Alot of these women have been dependent on others their whole lives to support them and their children. Even though we provide them with training and the opportunity to be the best they can be – the onus is on themselves really. If they’re healed I believe they can do anything they want.”

The mothers had the opportunity to showcase some of their skills through handicraft, pastry, traditional meals and even agricultural produce.

“The way they look, the way they present themselves, the relationship and camaraderie they have with each other and even with people from outside. They are no longer shy and withdrawn like some of them were before.”

Mother of two Kathy McGoon says the project has given her a platform to earn income and provide for her girls.

“I do handmade jewellery and I am into pot plants now and my mum has always been there to support me. So we don’t have to be reliant or dependent on our parents and others.”

The initiative under International Needs Fiji plans to expand to other areas and recruit more women.