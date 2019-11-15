Market day becomes a family affair for vendors

For many families in Fiji selling produce at the local market is the only way to make ends meet.

For some families, children are also proactive in helping their parents make the most sales on a busy Saturday at the Suva market.

In an effort to help his parents, 14-year-old Taniela Vouku- a form three student at Lomaivuna High School in Naitasiri insisted that he step in to sell their farm produce today.

“My mother has just given birth and I thought to help her sell our produce, we came to the market last night to sell our produce the whole of today and we will begin to head back to Naitasiri later this evening.”

For 10-year-old Emele Jennifer and her sister being at the market is an after school activity to help their grandparents sell their produce every day.

“My parents are in the village, in Lau, I am selling in the market now to help my grandmother and grandfather.”

For 12-year-old Vitalina Sautumatai, helping her family out in the market is a way of also getting a little spending money.

Selling at the market for most of these children has actually become a family affair.

It’s an activity that has helped develop them over the years educationally and gives them an inside look into the reality of life.