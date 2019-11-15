Water taxis services a great help for Rewa villages

The popular Water Taxi Services in Nasali, Rewa is a great help to villages in the Rewa Delta.

Water Taxi representative – Wame Bolakoro says they provide 24 hour services to meet the increasing demands from Fijians in the area.

This includes villages of Nukui, Lomanikoro and Naililili to name a few.

“We started our operation daily before 5 so that workers can catch the first bus which is at 5.30am. Some water taxis start later in the day. What we earn from providing the services has greatly help us meet the daily needs of our families, make ends meet, especially the needs from our vanua and other obligations.”

Bolakoro says they also provide transport to students from villagers in Rewa to school daily.

Over 20 water taxis are currently providing services to more than 14 villages here in the province of Rewa.