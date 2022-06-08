Protection of Ocean is everyone’s responsibility: Koroilavesau

Fisheries Minister Semi Koroilavesau has urged the nation to take action to protect our oceans.

Speaking at the World Ocean’s Day celebration in Suva today, the minister said the enormous scale of challenges facing the oceans today can no longer be ignored.

He says the onus now lies with each citizen to do their part to protect the ocean and its resources from pollution.

Article continues after advertisement

“Innovate in every way we can, and make sacrifices that protects and preserves our oceans. We are not the only ones that hold the future of our ocean in our hands. The entire world must also do its part and that is the greater challenge that calls us for greater commitment and awareness from us all.”

Koroilavesau says as Fiji’s dependence on the ocean increases, the challenge is to preserve the ocean’s resources from future adversities and make them sustainable.

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres says the triple crises of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution are threatening the ocean’s health.

He says a healthy and productive ocean is a collective responsibility and can only be fulfilled by working together.

The theme for this year’s World Ocean’s Day is “Revitalization – Collective Action for the Ocean”.