Minister Seruiratu and UN delegation depart for Lau

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Inia Seruiratu departed Suva on Tuesday night for a field visit to villages in the Lau Group.

Minister Seruiratu and some senior Government officials are accompanying a delegation led by the United Nations Resident Coordinator Sanaka Samarasinha.

The five-day visit is a continuation of a recent joint tour to Kadavu organized by the UN.

Article continues after advertisement

Lau and Kadavu had been identified as two of the hardest-hit regions after Tropical Cyclone Harold.

There is also presently a number of efforts both from Central Emergency Response Fund projects and longer-term development programs that exist in both these regions.

The field visit will allow both Minister Seruiratu and his team and the UN delegation to also check on the progress of existing programs and encourage an integrated approach to disaster mitigation.

During their visit to Lau, the delegation will visit the islands of Moala, Totoya, Matuku, Ono-I-Lau, and Vatoa where they will be meeting with Fijians and also commissioning several projects.

Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete, Director National Disaster Management Office Vasiti Soko, and Commissioner Eastern Division Vitale Varo is also part of the delegation.

As part of the field visit, the NDMO team in this delegation will also be visiting villages in the Lau Group to provide awareness on the importance of disaster preparedness and readiness.

The team will be distributing posters, flyers, and other awareness materials during the visit.