Maritime travel vital for SIDS

Transport Minister Faiyaz Koya has stressed the importance of Maritime Connectivity as a critical aspect of life for Small Island Developing States.

Koya was addressing the 4th Ministerial Conference on Transport.

He says maritime is not only critical for transport connectivity but is a necessity in the lives of people living in SIDS” because there is more ocean space than actual land mass.

Koya also says the majority of the natural resources they have access to, come from the ocean.



[Source: Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport]

Sea transport is the lifeline of most SIDS, particularly, Pacific Island Countries and communities, moving the vast majority of people, goods and resources.

A key priority in many SIDS remains to promote sustainable shipping as a means of providing access to reliable and cost-effective maritime transport.