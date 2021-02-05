Maritime transport to cease operation midday

All Maritime transport involving passengers and cargoes are to cease operation from 12pm due to the approaching Tropical Depression 09F.

Maritime Safety Authority Chief Executive, Simon Gravenell, says this includes maritime transport to and from Suva, Rakiraki, Natovi, Nabouwalu, Savusavu, Taveuni, Labasa, Kadavu, Lomaiviti and the Lau Group.

Gravenell says gale force winds are currently being experienced in these areas so it’s crucial for masters and crew exercise care.

Tropical Depression 09F was located about 200 kilometers East North East of Nadi at 3am and the system is slow moving.



[Source: Fiji Meteorological Service]

It is expected to track southwards through the Fiji group in the next 24 hours.

There is a heavy rain and flash flood warning for low lying areas.

The MSAF has advised all Ship Masters, Ship Owners & Ship Agents for foreign & local ships, Pilots, Port Management Companies/Operators, Marinas and Yacht Clubs to take heed of the warning and work accordingly.