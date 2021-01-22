Home

TC ANA
Maritime transport of passengers and cargoes is still suspended

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
February 2, 2021 5:45 am
Restrictive travel for all maritime vessels remains in force for the whole of Fiji. [File Photo]

Restrictive travel for all maritime vessels remains in force for the whole of Fiji.

However the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji says movement and travel of ships as directed by the National Disaster Management Office to load relief supplies including cargo and equipment is approved for Suva Harbour.

MSAF CEO Simon Gravenall says all Ships directed by NDMO in its relief efforts to reach our citizens in areas that need assistance will take precedence in berthing, loading/unloading and departing.

Gravenall adds that all other maritime transport involving passengers and cargoes is still suspended.

