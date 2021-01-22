Home

Maritime services to cease

Dipesh Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
January 29, 2021 12:39 pm
[file photo]

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji has advised all shipping operators and services to cease operations from 6pm.

MSAF says TD05F is slow-moving and is expected to track east then southeast towards Fiji in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Chief Executive Simon Gravenall says all ships have been exempted from inward and outward clearances on the condition that ships do not carry any passengers and cargoes when going out to sea.

