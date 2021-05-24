Maritime security is critical: Governor-General

Fiji’s leadership in the maritime domain is impressive and a testament to the leadership in the region.

Governor-General of Australia, David Hurley says as an island nation, maritime security is critical to the safety and security of the region.

The Governor-General and his wife Linda Hurley opened the new RFNS Stanley Brown Wharf and Gymnasium yesterday.

He adds the completion of the wharf is a significant milestone in the Australia-Fiji Vuvale relationship, for the Fiji Navy and for the nation.

“We value Fiji’s contribution to a free, open and prosperous entire Pacific-one where rule of law is paramount and freedom of navigation is respected. While the sea brings great prosperity, it is also a factor of traditional and non-traditional security threats. These threats range from economic, environmental to transnational crime.”

Hurley adds the ability to protect our ocean and ensure it benefits is critical.

Minister for Defence, Inia Seruiratu says Fiji and Australia equally share and value the ocean and its natural resources.