Maritime islands urged to welcome visitors under Blur Lane Initiative

Fijians in maritime islands have been advised to welcome visitors with open arms if they arrive on their shores under the Blue Lane Initiative.

The Prime Minister reiterated this while speaking on Radio Fiji One programme “Noda Prime Minister”.

Bainimarama says like normal procedure, these visitors will be carrying clearance letters from the Ministry of Itaukei Affairs which means they have medical clearance and will not pose a threat of COVID-19.

So far 66 clearance and passes have been awarded under the Blue Lane Initiative.

The Prime Minister says these visitors will also be given guidelines on how to observe tradition and culture when they visit a rural community.