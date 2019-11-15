Maritime Domain Awareness aims to enhance cooperation

Minister for Defense, National Security and Policing Inia Seruiratu opened the inaugural Maritime Domain Awareness workshop in Sigatoka yesterday.

The initiative which is the first of its kind to be conducted locally aims to enhance cooperation, coordination and sharing of information to support effective maritime domain awareness.

The workshop which is organized by the US Embassy to Fiji, the Ministry of Defence and the Fiji Navy will conclude tomorrow.

US Ambassador to Fiji, Joseph Cellar co-hosted the event.