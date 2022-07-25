Maritime Communities to receive fibreglass boats

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

The Seafaring Entrepreneurs’ Assistance, or SEA Subsidy, furthers the Fijian government’s longstanding commitment to the self-starting culture in maritime communities.

The government has designated $500,000 to subsidize the purchase of fully equipped and operational fiberglass boats for Fijians living in the most isolated coastal areas of Viti Levu and Vanua Levu.

The subsidy will now be extended to those living in deep rural areas, where there is no road access.

These communities are Tikina Tawake (Tawake, Nagasauva, Vatu, Wainigadru, Wainika, Yasawa), Tikina Udu, Cikobia, Yacata, Galoa, Kavewa, Yaqaqa, Druadrua, Naveidredre, Qamea, Nukuni, Rewa,and Bau Island.