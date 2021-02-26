Maritime communities celebrate World Seagrass Day

Maritime communities in Macuata today gathered in Korotubu Village to celebrate World Seagrass Day.

Organised by C3 Fiji, several activities focused on raising awareness about seagrass and preserving our marine ecosystem was organized for the day.

C3’s Senior Program Officer Maleli Qera says the seagrass has always been regarded as the Ugly Duckling of the ocean, with little to no recognition compared to other marine species.

However, Qera says today, around the world – the important role this small member of the ocean system plays in the ocean – is being celebrated.

He says the seagrass is the ‘pulse of the ocean’ as it contributes to the largest percentage of oxygen supplies in the ocean that allows other living species to survive.

Chief Guest British High Commissioner, George Edgar, says the seagrass is important as a storage for carbon as a way of preventing further losses of greenhouses gases into the atmosphere.

Edgar adds, he is pleased to see the awareness being conducted in the communities and although it might seem small scale, they do make a difference locally.

March is marked worldwide as Seagrass Month and March 1st is celebrated as World Seagrass Day.