Maritime Centre to better monitor Fiji’s EEZ

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

The Maritime Essential Services Centre is set to become a crucial point from authorities can monitor and protect Fijian waters from internal and external threats.

This was said by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama during the launch of the Centre yesterday with Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese along the margins of the Pacific Islands Forum.

Bainimarama says centralizing Fiji’s maritime operations will mean more efficient surveillance of the 1.3 million square kilometers of our Economic Exclusive Zone by Fiji’s Naval and Maritime Forces.

“I am proud to be here at the launch of the construction of a historic project that will help us better protect the beautiful, life-sustaining Blue Highways of our homeland. As I have said from the UN Ocean Conference, Fiji is investing heavily in our Blue Economy – in which we intend to create 100,000 new jobs by 2050.”

Albanese says the project will build on the areas of cooperation that Australia and Fiji share such as the Blackrock Camp and Stanley Brown Wharf.

“This is important for our security partnership but also through local industries that will benefit from the skills transfer and the employment that will be created through this project.”

The Centre will house the Republic of Fiji’s Naval Headquarters, the Fiji Hydrographic Office, the Fiji Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, the Fiji Maritime Fusion Centre, and the 3DP Suva Coastal Radio.

It is expected to be completed in 2024 and will inject around $56.2 Million Dollars into the Fijian economy.