Marist 7s draws large crowd

The Fiji Bitter Marist 7s has drawn a large crowd today as people are eager to get out of the house following the ease of health restriction measures.

Being one of the major 7s tournament, the event is being anticipated by many.

An extended family from Navatuvula in Naitasiri are at the games, supporting two teams from their province.

Mother, Lice Waqa says this is an opportune time to make use of the school holidays and have some fun time with the children.

“Actually it’s a great opportunity for us since it’s the school holidays, we are so excited in this big tournament, to be part of this tournament this morning.”

Another woman brought her family all the way from Serua to watch the games.

Villager Vaseva Vuki says the lockdown kept them indoors and they are happy to be able to come to Suva to watch the tournament.

“Although we all stay in different parts of Fiji, this is something that brings us Fijians together to come and watch our sons, brothers and husbands and forget about the worries.”

Although Fiji is COVID contained, tournament organizers are following proper hygiene measures.

Fans are required to get screened and put on hand sanitizers at the entrance of the stadium before being allowed in.

Those who have not downloaded the careFiji app are required to write their names before heading in.