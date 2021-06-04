Home

News

Marine species in fear of being extinct

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
June 9, 2021 12:05 pm

A survey done by the Ministry of Environment reveals that 66 percent of the fish species in Fiji are listed on International Union for Conservation of Nature’s red list and are in danger of becoming extinct.

Hence, a number of strategies are in place to continue with the protection of Fiji’s reef and marine species.

Minister for Environment, Dr Mahendra Reddy, says restoring and enhancing the structural diversity of coral reef communities is a priority to protecting our marine ecosystem.

He says the identification of such areas can be particularly vital for species of sharks, hence, mitigating the impacts of climate change on our ocean is also important.

“To protect and preserve our ocean and all it sustains, it is imperative that we create a new balance rooted into the understanding of the ocean and how human relates to it”.

Fiji is working to stand on par with other nations on the commitment of biodiversity protection and sustainable fisheries.

