Marina records 60 percent decline in revenue

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 8, 2021 4:21 pm
[Source: Michael Sheil]

The Port Denarau Marina recorded a 60 percent decline in its operating revenue for half year ending January 31st.

In its market announcement the company highlighted its net loss of over $212, 000 compared with a net profit of $2.6m reported for the same period last year.

It says while this result is disappointing, it did exceed the budget for six months.

Article continues after advertisement

The company expects the year-end result to also exceed the budget.

The Management of Port Denarau Marina says the opening of borders through the Blue Lane initiative has been a positive factor in their revenue stream.

The Marina under the initiative welcomed over 90 foreign-flagged vessels last year.

 

