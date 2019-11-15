Marijuana plants uprooted in Serua

Close to 200 plants believed to be marijuana were uprooted from a farm in Vunaniu, Serua earlier this week.

In custody is a 40-year-old farmer for his alleged involvement in the cultivation of the illicit substances.

In a separate incident, a farmer in his 30s was arrested following the discovery of plants believed to be marijuana in Semo Village, Nadroga.

Meanwhile, another successful raid was conducted at the Nabouono Settlement in the Wainibuka area which led to the discovery of plants believed to be marijuana. The owner of the farm is yet to be arrested.

Raids and seizures continue on Kadavu with more than 500 plants discovered through aerial surveillance. The raids were conducted in Muanisolo and Naikorokoro.

The operations team also intercepted a possible trade whereby the suspect allegedly threw a bag containing more than 300 sachets of dried leaves wrapped in aluminium foil and parcel of dried leaves believed to be marijuana in Vunisea.

Chief Operations Officer ACP Abdul Khan says their war on marijuana is not only focused on red zone areas but information has also been forthcoming from the public about cultivation in other areas.

ACP Khan said the sharing of information is encouraging because it shows that people are aware of the devastating consequences of drugs in their communities.