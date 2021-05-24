Home

Marginalized voices to benefit from $41.5m

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
September 29, 2021 7:22 am
[Photo: Supplied]

The United States through USAID is committing $41.5m to empower the voice of women, youth, and various marginalized voices in 12 counties in the Pacific including Fiji.

This comes after the USAID and the Pacific Community launched Promoting Just, Engaged, Civic-minded and Transparent (PROJECT) Governance” partnership program.

Acting Mission Director of USAID, Sean Callahan says the five years partnership will work to achieve sound, just and responsive governance, by working towards changing long-standing incentives that impede government transparency.

Article continues after advertisement

Callahan says the programme aims to strengthen local communities’ efforts to foster consensus and inclusion, inspire ownership and draw on a local understanding of governance in the Pacific.

It will aim to create relationships of mutual accountability, strengthening culture and practice of integrity promotion and corruption prevention.

The program will also support organizations that promote human rights and enhance the role of media in fostering transparency and accountability.

The 12 countries which will be funded through USAID are the Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Palau, and the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, Nauru, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.

