Marathon to end violence begins

[Source: Supplied]

A five-day marathon to campaign on ending violence against women and children and freeing Fiji from Pornography got underway in the Western Division yesterday.

The 2022 Duavata West Champs 4 Wellness is made up of teams from various stakeholders in Nadi including Ever Accountable Fiji, the Western Charity Alliance, Denarau Lions Rugby Club, and the Axellerate Duavata Devo Babas Rugby team, and supported by the Fiji Police Duavata Community Policing team.

The campaign sees volunteers distribute awareness materials to schools, villages, and settlements providing an opportunity for men and boys to advocate for anti-pornography and non-violence.

Article continues after advertisement

They also promote wellness.

The team aims to reach out to as many people to support the voices of women and children facing any form of violence beginning from Namaka, Nadi to Lautoka, Ba, Rakiraki, Nausori, Suva, Navua, Sigatoka, and back to their final destination in Namaka.

Sixty volunteers will be participating in this five-day marathon around Viti Levu.

Forty participants will be participating in the marathon while the remaining team members will be raising awareness in schools, villages, and towns.