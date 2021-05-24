Home

Maraia unfazed by GPH security job

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JaleFBCNews
March 8, 2022 11:50 am
Maraia Salusaludrau 4th from right.

Being the only female security guard at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva does not faze Maraia Salusaludrau one bit.

The widowed mother of one commutes daily from her home in Vunivaivai Village, Nakelo, Tailevu to work.

Salusaludrau has been a security guard at GPH for the past three years and says she enjoys working with her male colleagues in keeping the guests and staff safe.

[Maraia Salusaludrau]

“I am fortunate to work at GPH as a security. It’s also a challenging job in a male-dominated department but I have the courage to work with them in keeping the hotel safe and secure.”

GPH Area General Manager, Lachlan Walker says 65% of the hotel’s leadership team is made up of women.

He says female employees are encouraged to aspire to become leaders within their departments.

