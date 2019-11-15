Maraia displays Mosaic art at Fiji Festival

Small and medium entrepreneurs are making the most out of the Fiji Festival 2020 happening at Thurston Garden, Suva.

Fijians came out in numbers to enjoy the festivities of good food, music, and accessories sold at the venue.

Maria Seniana of Mosaic Art Handmade in Paradise came from Nadi says the atmosphere is unmatched.

Seniana a former sea-woman says she has also managed to attract new customers as well as meet with clients who normally place orders on social media.

“It is a special day, Fiji Day it is the 50th anniversary and I see that there’s a lot of people that’s gonna be together, so I just want to be part of it and show them what I do as well.”

She was taught the art of mosaic by her sister-in-law in two hours and since then 10-years ago it has been part of her life.

The Fiji Festival 2020 will end tomorrow.