Mapping seagrass in Lau

A study of seagrass is underway in the Lau Group to help conservation efforts.

Fullbright Student Carrie Wentzel is conducting the research with Conservation International and says seagrass are vital in combatting climate change.

“It can create a carbon sink, essentially reversing us taking the carbon out of the ground and burning it. It’s taking the carbon out of the air, out of the ocean and putting it back in the ground.”

Wentzel is compiling a report on the life and health of these marine species in the Lau seascape which is considered one of the most pristine and diverse in the world.

She says very little is known about the sea-grass population meaning conservation efforts are hampered.

Wentzel is the first ever researcher to conduct the research and is working closely with villages in the Lau Group.