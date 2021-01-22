MAP16 Global project to address child labor

The International Labor Organisation has implemented a project to address child labor.

The MAP16 Global Project has the objective of contributing to the elimination of child labor in all forms.

Project Manager, Victoria Yee says the project had started in October.

Article continues after advertisement

“MAP 16 is a global project that is currently being implemented for ILO and this is a project for 4 months”

Meanwhile, the United Nations has declared 2021 as the International Year for the elimination of child labor.

The International Year will provide an opportunity to address the challenges posed by COVID-19.