Many regional students won’t make it to USP main campus

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 26, 2021 6:55 am

Most regional students have not made it back to the main University of the South Pacific Laucala Campus in Suva for the 2021 academic year.

Acting Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of the South Pacific Dr Giulio Paunga told FBC News most of these students have enrolled in campuses outside of Fiji.

Dr Paunga says enrollments in these campuses have surged.

He says restrictions in place due to COVID-19 have been the factor in getting students to Fiji and USP management are discussing how courses can be offered remotely.

