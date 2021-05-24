Home

Mask mandate removal welcomed

Apenisa Waqairadovu
March 25, 2022

Many people in the Capital City were seen out and about today without facemasks.

This comes after the announcement was made by the Minister for Economy last night that it is now optional for people to wear facemasks.

Many Fijians told FBC News they woke up this morning with a sigh of relief however, still cautious as the COVID-19 virus is still in our midst.

Minister for Health Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete says Fijians should not expose themselves even when this requirement is now optional.

“Please always carry a mask in your bag just like you carry your phone, and if you think you’re in a situation where you are required to put a mask on, please do so.”

Fiji’s mandatory masking in public space was activated in June of 2021 when cases of COVID-19 surged in the community.

Dr. Waqainabete says the Ministry of Health had looked at science and the epidemic of the disease locally and overseas before deciding to remove the order of mandatory masking.

