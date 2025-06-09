Manufacturing tops list of biggest polluters

[File Photo]

Fiji generated 199,263 tonnes of solid waste last year, up 8,875 tonnes from 2023.

This, according to the Fiji Bureau of Statistics.

General waste made up the bulk at 166,996 tonnes. Special waste reached 21,116 tonnes, while green waste stood at 11,151 tonnes. All three categories recorded increases from the previous year.

Most of the waste ended up in landfill. A total of 144,336 tonnes, or 72.4 percent, was dumped. Another 54,450 tonnes or 27.4 per cent was incinerated. Only 477 tonnes or 0.2 per cent was recycled.

The Bureau noted that landfill use has grown steadily, from 65.1 percent in 2020 to 72.4 per cent in 2024. Recycling levels have remained unchanged at 0.2 per cent.

Manufacturing was the largest contributor with 25,696 tonnes, or 12.9 per cent of the total.

Transport and Storage followed with 18,050 tonnes. Wholesale and Retail generated 14,062 tonnes. Public Administration and Defence added 10,323 tonnes, while accommodation and food services accounted for 9,471 tonnes.

The Bureau said the data was compiled using figures from the Ministry of Environment for the Naboro and Vunato dumpsites, along with estimates of uncollected household waste.

