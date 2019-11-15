Manufacturing of polystyrene products ban from January, 2021

The government will give a grace period of six months to retailers, suppliers, and distributors to exhaust their current stock of all Styrofoam products.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum this afternoon announced that the ban on the manufacturing of polystyrene products will come into effect from January 1.

Polystyrene products include items such as plastic cups and styrofoam containers, which are mostly used in restaurants across the country.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds the initiative is critical as most chemicals present in these products are not environmentally-friendly.

“From the 1st of January the raw materials that are used to manufacture it, will be banned. So those manufactures of it of this particular product they are manufactured in Fiji but they get raw materials overseas, they will keep on making it and exhaust their stock.”

The bill to ban polystyrene products has been tabled in Parliament and will be debated and voted upon this Friday.